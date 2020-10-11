Kavitha offers ‘chadar’ at Yousufain Dargah

By | Published: 9:03 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha along with Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali visited the Yousufain Dargah at Nampally and offered ‘chadar’ at the ‘mazar’, on Sunday.

She was accompanied by Mohd Saleem, chairman, Telangana State Haj Committee, Baba Fasiuddin, Deputy Mayor, Mohd Masiullah Khan, chairman, Telangana State Haj Committee, and others.

Mahmood Ali said Telangana was achieved with the blessings of saints and they visit the shrines to pray for the prosperity and growth of the State.

Baba Fasiuddin speaking to the media said that during the visit flowers and chadar was offered at the mazar. “Prayers were made at the shrine for the wellbeing of the people of Telangana and for the overall development of the State,” he said.

Mohd Saleem said the State government is taking up various developmental works at the Dargah Yousufain.

