Kavitha receives rousing welcome on return to Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 August 2024, 07:03 PM

Kavitha

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Member of Legislative Council K Kavitha received a rousing welcome at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on her return home after five months in custody. The Supreme Court had on Tuesday granted her bail in the cases initiated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) related to the Delhi excise policy case.

Kavitha’s return was marked by emotional scenes as she reunited with her family and supporters. The BRS cadre, who had been eagerly awaiting her release, expressed their joy and relief. The party workers’ jubilant mood was palpable, with many describing the moment as a victory for justice.

Addressing the media, Kavitha reiterated her commitment to fighting against what she termed as “false allegations” and “political vendetta.” She thanked her supporters for their unwavering faith and promised to continue her work for the people of Telangana.

Kavitha was greeted by thousands of jubilant party activists holding placards that read “Daughter of a Fighter,” “Satyameva Jayathe” (Truth Prevails),” and “Justice Has Won.” The atmosphere was electric as supporters cheered and celebrated her return.

The BRS leader was accompanied by her family members, including her brother and BRS working president, KT Rama Rao. A massive convoy of vehicles followed Kavitha from the airport to her residence. Along the route, huge cutouts and banners welcomed her, reflecting the overwhelming support she enjoyed from her followers. They chanted slogans lauding her resilience and leadership all the way.