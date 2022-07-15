KCR asks CS to arrange helicopter for relief measures in Bhadrachalam

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday asked the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to arrange a helicopter to take up rescue and relief measures in Bhadrachalam where the water levels in River Godavari were in danger levels.

He gave these instructions to Somesh Kumar following a request from the Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay, who is supervising relief operations at the field level in Bhadrachalam.

In a press release, Somesh Kumar said the State government has already taken all kinds of relief and protection measures in the flood affected areas. Following instructions of the Chief Minister, the ministers and public representatives are coordinating with the government machinery at the field level and participating in the rescue operations to save the people.

The Chief Minister said that necessary NDRF personnel and helicopters including rescue teams should be made available to carry out relief and rescue measures in low-lying areas affected by unexpected floods.

Apart from arranging a helicopter, life jackets, which are useful for taking part in relief measures, have already been dispatched to save the people in flood-hit areas.

