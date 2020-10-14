KCR calls for qualitative changes in horticultural cultivation

“The State is endowed with fertile and and a wide variety of soils, good rainfall and skilled farmers to bring revolutionary changes in the cultivation of horticultural crops,” he said.

By | Published: 8:05 pm

Hyderabad: Calling for a qualitative change in the way fruits, vegetables and flowers are cultivated in the State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has asked Horticultural department to update its skill and strengthen from within to bring the required change. “The State is endowed with fertile and and a wide variety of soils, good rainfall and skilled farmers to bring revolutionary changes in the cultivation of horticultural crops,” he said.

Speaking at a high-level meeting on horticulture at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said the government was determined to further strengthen the department. He instructed the officials to draft a comprehensive Horticulture Cropping Policy for the State and encouraged them to achieve results within a year. “Telangana has achieved number one position in many sectors and we must be number one in cultivation of horticulture crops too,” he said.

“Despite having fertile soils, annual average rainfall of 900-1500 mm and lakhs of farmers with required skills, Telangana is still importing fruits, vegetables, flowers, spices and oil seeds from other States,” he said, adding that the situation has to change to achieve self-sufficiency in production of these crops. He hoped that Telangana State would not only reach self-sufficiency in horticulture crops for its own consumption but also produce enough for export to other countries.

Chandrashekhar Rao announced that the State government will soon establish an exclusive 300 acre horticulture marketing yard in Kongara Kalan area of Hyderabad on the lines of Azadpur market in Delhi.

Chandrashekhar Rao said the department has to gear up and inspire farmers. “We must decide on the type of crop and the location, and create awareness about it among the farmers so that we can excel among all other Indian States,” he said. He advised the department to expand its activities on horticulture education, extension and research to achieve that top position. “Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana and some other states in the country, and countries like the Netherlands, are doing well in horticulture sector. We must go there and learn about their experiences, methods of cultivation and ways of marketing the produce,” he advised.

He suggested that horticultural officers from the State be sent to Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Horticulture Research for training and also invite experts from the institute to Telangana to conduct special training classes for the staff. “There must be extensive research on horticultural crops in the State Horticulture University and also in the department. The department must embark on studying various new and novel approaches in the cultivation and marketing of these crops,” he said. He also wanted the department to encourage mechanisation in cultivation of horticulture crops.

Comprehensive Horticulture Cropping Pattern

“To achieve a qualitative change, we must come up with a cropping pattern for horticulture similar to the regular agriculture crops. “Travel and prepare a system suitable for Telangana within three months and achieve the envisaged changes within a year,” he said. He also pointed out that there was a need to expand the department. “Government is keen on appointing one horticulture officer for each mandal in the State. There must be separate and specialised wings under senior officers to study the changes being ushered in the sector and also be updated on the changes in marketing of these crops,” he said.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare a wish list of the required number of staff and steps to expand the department and assured them that the government was ready to appoint officers and employees to strengthen the department. He said that arrangement will be made for the horticulture officers to sit with farmers and discuss issues at all “Rythu Vedikas” being built across the State. He also called upon the department heads to concentrate on the marketing aspect of horticulture produce by identifying crops with highest demand across the globe and equipping the farmers with required know-how to cultivate the same in Telangana.

Ministers S Niranjan Reddy, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Rytu Bandhu Samithi State Chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, CMO Secretary Smitha Sabharwal, principal secretary agriculture B Janardhan Reddy, joint director Sarojana, deputy director Sunanda and senior officials of the department participated in the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .