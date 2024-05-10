23 held for creating disturbance during KTR’s roadshow in Bhainsa

Some of the accused were involved in other offences including communal clashes reported in the past, Superintendent of Police Dr Janaki Sharmila said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 May 2024, 01:23 PM

Nirmal: Twenty-three persons were arrested for creating disturbance during BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s roadshow held in Bhainsa on Thursday night.

Briefing details of the arrests to media persons on Friday, Superintendent of Police Dr Janaki Sharmila said 23 persons were apprehended for creating ruckus during Rao’s show by pelting tomatoes, onions. Some of the accused were involved in other offences including communal clashes reported in the past, she said.

Police said the miscreants were being identified and there would be accused. A case was registered under 307 (Attempt to murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy to commit an offence), 153A (promoting enmity between two groups, 144 (carrying deadly weapon) and 147 ((rioting) against some unidentified persons.

Some unidentified devotees of Lord Hanuman pelted tomatoes and onions at the publicity vehicle of Rana Rao for allegedly hurting their sentiments when he criticised the use of Lord Ram’s name by the BJP for getting votes a fortnight back, resulting in mild tension.