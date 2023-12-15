KCR discharged from hospital after undergoing hip replacement surgery

Chandrashekhar Rao slipped and fell in the bathroom at his farmhouse in Erravelli in the wee hours of Friday, December 8.

Hyderabad: BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao, who underwent a total hip replacement surgery at Yashoda Hospitals in Somajiguda was discharged on Friday. He was shifted to his Nandinagar residence in Banjara Hills for the rest of his treatment of about six to eight weeks.

