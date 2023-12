KCR extends New Year greetings

K Chandrashekhar Rao has extended New year wishes to the people of the State.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:56 PM, Sun - 31 December 23

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File Photo).

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has extended his best wishes and greetings to the people of the State on the occasion of New Year.

In his message, he wished the lives of the people of Telangana to be filled with happiness and peace in the New Year.

