BRS to show strength in LS polls: KTR

Interacting with BRS party municipal councilors in Telangana Bhavan in Sircilla on Friday, Rama Rao wanted the cadre to work with new enthusiasm in the new-year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:16 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Rajanna-Siricilla: BRS working president and Sircilla MLA, KT Rama Rao expressed confidence that BRS party would show its strength in the next coming Lok Sabha elections.

Assuring them to always be available, the MLA said that he would come down directly if there was any problem.

Rama Rao asked them to fight on behalf of the people irrespective of political power. He also asked councilors to continue to fight till the promises made by the congress party reach all sections of the society.

Advising them to always be with the public and respond immediately if they have any problem, MLA asked counselors to help the eligible people to apply all government schemes. A resolution is going to be passed in the municipality to separate merged gram panchayats from Sircilla municipality, Rama Rao informed.