KCR extends Telangana State Formation Day greetings

This significant milestone commemorates a decade since Telangana became a self-governing State, honouring the sacrifices of numerous people during the statehood movement.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 June 2024, 10:48 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of Telangana, marking the 10th anniversary of Telangana State Formation Day on Sunday. This significant milestone commemorates a decade since Telangana became a self-governing State, honouring the sacrifices of numerous people during the statehood movement.

In a statement, Chandrashekhar Rao emphasised the need to remember the martyrs who laid down their lives for formation of Telangana State. He stated that Telangana State was realised through the collective efforts of the people, with BRS playing a pivotal role in a democratic manner within the parliamentary system.

Reflecting on the past, the former Chief Minister spoke about spreading the ideology of statehood, educating the public on the necessity of Telangana’s formation, and uniting various sections of the society in the struggle. He recalled political strategies, lobbying at the Central level, and garnering support from political parties nationwide to achieve Telangana’s statehood.

He stated that over the past decade, Telangana made significant strides in various fields under self-governance, becoming a role model for development and welfare in the country. He hoped that the current Congress government will continue this progress. He urged the government to move forward with responsibility and sincerity, avoiding personal animosities, to ensure the continued development and welfare of Telangana, to fulfill the aspirations of those who sacrificed lives for the State formation.