KCR, KTR extend Vinayaka Chavithi greetings

BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended greetings to the people of Telangana on the festive occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 September 2024, 11:55 PM

BRS president and former chief minister KCR and working president KTR

Hyderabad: BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended greetings to the people of Telangana on the festive occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi on Saturday.

He prayed that Lord Ganesha remove all the hardships and fill the lives of people with happiness and joy.

He asked people to pray to Lord Ganesha with devotion during the Navaratri celebrations and seek his blessings.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao, senior leader T Harish Rao and other BRS leaders also wished people of Telangana on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi.