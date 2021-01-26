KCR pays tributes to martyrs on R-Day

He extended greetings to the people of the State and the country on the occasion

By | Published: 11:09 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao hoisted the national flag at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday marking the 72nd Republic Day celebrations. He extended greetings to the people of the State and the country on the occasion. He was accompanied by Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Kumar, MLC Seri Subhash Reddy and other officials.

Later, the Chief Minister laid a wreath at the War Memorial at Secunderabad Parade Grounds and paid tributes to the martyrs.

Telangana State Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy unfurled the tricolour in the Assembly premises and participated in the Republic Day celebrations along with Ministers, legislators and officials. He emphasised the need for all to rededicate themselves to the progress of farmers and the State. “The governance that fulfills the aspirations of the people will be considered as the best governance,” he said.

Similarly, Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy hoisted the national flag in the Council premises. He said the Centre must extend better support to States for overall progress of the country. He pointed out that Telangana State progressed rapidly since its formation despite all odds.

Meanwhile, the national flag was hoisted at all respective headquarters of political parties in Hyderabad. While TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao unfurled the tricolour at Telangana Bhavan, TPCC president and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy hoisted the national flag at Gandhi Bhavan. BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar unfurled the national flag at the BJP State headquarters, while AIMIM president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi hoisted the tricolour at the party office in Darussalam.

