KCR: The True-Blue Messiah of Minorities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 May 2024, 07:04 PM

Hyderabad: Muslims from Telangana State have had a magnificent ten years. They heaved a sigh of relief after statehood was achieved. After enduring a tumultuous and discriminatory governance during the undivided Andhra Pradesh days, the new statehood ushered in a period of hope and prosperity for them.

What made this time more memorable was that the newly formed state would be under the leadership of the BRS and, more importantly, a proven secular leader like K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

A key benefit of having KCR at the helm of the state’s affairs was his ability to counter the communal riot agendas often associated with the Congress party.

This meant that the Muslim community in Telangana could be heard and attended to, unlike the previous years when Congress leaders called the shots and disregarded the presence of minorities.

The BRS provided a secular government where KCR actively worked for the betterment of all minorities, introducing schemes specifically designed for them.

This commitment to inclusivity is why Muslims remained loyal to KCR, even during the run-up to the Assembly elections when Congress leader A. Revanth Reddy attempted to court their votes.

It was clear to the Muslim community that in KCR, they had a leader they could trust.

This resulted in overwhelming support for BRS candidates in the Assembly elections, with Muslims enjoying numerous privileges during BRS rule.

In Hyderabad alone, BRS won 16 of the 24 seats, while Congress failed to secure even a single victory. The people from the capital city saw no reason to turn away from KCR’s proven track record of secular governance. KCR’s approach towards minorities was in stark contrast to that of A. Revanth Reddy’s Congress.

While Revanth Reddy has drawn criticism for not accommodating a single Muslim leader in his Cabinet, KCR’s BRS appointed Mahmood Ali as Deputy Chief Minister in 2014 and made him the Home Minister in 2018, thereby instilling confidence among minorities.

Furthermore, KCR’s administration was committed to promoting all minorities, devoid of discrimination. In contrast, Revanth Reddy’s cabinet lacks such inclusivity, an irony considering Telangana State is one of three states with over 45 lakh Muslim population but without a single representation in the State Cabinet.

Beyond political representation, BRS has also focused on socio-economic and educational empowerment for minorities. During its two tenures, the BRS government doubled the minorities’ welfare budget, reaching Rs 2,200 crore in 2023-24.

Programs such as Shaadi Mubarak, TMREIS, and the construction of Anees-ul-Ghurba and Jamia Nizamia auditorium contributed to the overall growth and well-being of the Muslim community. Additionally, over 95,000 students are studying in more than 200 minority residential schools and junior colleges established by the BRS government.

Another notable aspect of the BRS governance was its emphasis on promoting Urdu Language, the state’s second official language. The BRS administration appointed 60 Urdu officers in various departments, established 36 computer training centres, and set up 13 Urdu libraries.

KCR’s focus on employment and skill development was evident through initiatives like TSMFC, which provided assistance to more than 25,000 youngsters, the ‘Own Your Auto’ scheme, and other skill development programs aimed at minority youth.

Despite these achievements, Congress critics argue that KCR has not done enough for minorities. However, when considering the actual work done, it’s clear that Revanth Reddy’s Congress falls short of KCR’s inclusive approach.

This has led many to ask if Congress is ideologically aligned with the BJP when it comes to Muslim representation in power, especially since Revanth’s apparent indifference might be because minorities predominantly vote for BRS candidates.

Ultimately, there’s no denying that when it comes to safeguarding minorities and ensuring their all-round growth, KCR’s track record stands tall, and Revanth Reddy has a long way to go to match that level of commitment and inclusivity.

– RS Praveen Kumar

(Author is a former IPS Officer and BRS Candidate from Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituency)