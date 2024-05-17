KCR launches ‘Son of the Soil’ book, calls for renewed movement in Telangana

The book, written by Telangana activist Gosula Srinivas Yadav, is a compilation of news articles by him, covering political and social changes and the State's progress.

Hyderabad: BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao called for a renewed movement in Telangana. He said the State, which still facing challenges, needs to unite its forces once again.

He launched of the book “Son of the Soil” (Bhoomiputrudu) at his residence in Erravalli on Friday. The book, written by Telangana activist Gosula Srinivas Yadav, is a compilation of news articles by him, covering political and social changes and the State’s progress.

Chandrashekhar Rao appreciated Srinivas Yadav’s efforts in explaining Telangana movement and it’s development in a simple and understandable manner. He stressed the importance of writers standing with the people, recalling how poets and artists unified in spreading the ideology of the Telangana statehood movement. He assured to convene a meeting with writers and poets involved in the Telangana statehood movement soon and support their endeavours.

The BRS president criticised the current Congress government, claiming it is regressing Telangana, which was realised through a long struggle and sacrifices. He expressed concerns about the hardships faced by farmers, workers, the unemployed, and various sections of the society under the Congress rule, contrasting this with the stability of the past decade under the previous BRS regime.

Former Minister T Harish Rao, author Gosula Srinivas Yadav, and others were also present.