KCR’s bus tour all set to enter final phase

On Monday, accompanied by a convoy of vehicles carrying hundreds of leaders and activists, Chandrashekhar Rao interacted with the people and listened to their grievances and sorrows, reassuring them to take up their issues.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 May 2024, 08:03 PM

Hyderabad: The bus tour of BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, which has now entered the fourth consecutive day after the 48-hour ban by the Election Commission of India, is all set to move into the final phase, as the Leader of Opposition plans to cover more constituencies in the last week of campaigning.

After a Sunday night halt at the residence of MLC L Ramana in Jagtial, he met the party leaders and activists on Monday morning.

He patiently listened to their suggestions and issues at the ground level, besides posing for photographs. Later, Chandrashekhar Rao visited his teacher and noted poet Jaishetty Ramanaiah in Jagtial at the latter’s residence and took his blessings.

The duo spent about 15 minutes recalling the old days when Ramanaiah taught history to Chandrashekhar Rao and others at the government junior college in Siddipet.

On the occasion, Ramanaiah expressed his happiness about the achievements of his student who had not only led the Telangana movement and achieved Statehood, but also drove the State on a development path within a short span. Later, the former Chief Minister left for Nizamabad.

En route to Nizamabad, the BRS activists and people extended a warm welcome to Chandrashekhar Rao at several locations including Medipalli, Kortula, and Metpalli, among others.

They performed “Mangala Harathi” and showered flowers, wishing his a great success in the Lok Sabha elections. After addressing the roadshow in Nizamabad on the 13th day of his tour, the BRS supremo is scheduled to make a night halt in the town before heading for Kamareddy. He will address roadshows at Kamareddy and Medak on Tuesday.