KCR to hold consultations with BRS leaders

The party chief is learnt to have scheduled a series of meetings with the party leaders and elected representatives for the next few days, to chalk of strategy to confront the ruling Congress on all fronts and question its failures to implement the poll promises.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 June 2024, 08:07 PM

Hyderabad: For the second consecutive day, BRS MLAs and other leaders called on party president and Leader of Opposition K Chandrashekhar Rao at his residence in Erravelli on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday.

MLAs T Harish Rao, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, KP Vivekananda Goud, Maganti Gopinath, Mutha Gopal, Madhavaram Krishna Rao, Arikepudi Gandhi, Prakash Goud, MLCs Seri Subhash Reddy, Dande Vittal, former MLAs Jogu Ramanna and other senior leaders met the former Chief Minister.

During a luncheon meeting, he reportedly advised them not to be hasty and asked them to take calculated steps to counter the Congress’ offensive tactics. Chandrashekhar Rao is learnt to have played down the defection of former Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy to the Congress, reminding that the Congress played similar tactics even during the YS Rajasekhara Reddy regime, but could not affect the BRS in a long run.

He stated that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had completely failed in implementing the poll promises and was unable to maintain law and order which was impacting various sectors.

He exuded confidence that the BRS will make a strong comeback soon and asked the party leaders to stand with the people in fighting for their rights.