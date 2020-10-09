KCR to review Regulated cropping system for Yasangi on Saturday

The Chief Minister also decided that agricultural produce must be procured from villages considering the looming and persistent fear of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on farmer’s health.

By | Published: 12:28 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will conduct a review meeting with the agriculture and civil supplies department at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday at 2.30pm to discuss the modalities of implementation of regulated cropping pattern for the yasangi season. All the senior officials from both the departments will be attending the meeting.

The meeting will discuss issues such as the crops to be cultivated in Yasangi, the advantages and disadvantages of certain crops and other related matters. “The Union Government is importing maize on a big scale which will have an impact on domestic production of maize. In this connection the State has to take a decision and we will be thoroughly discussing this issue on saturday,” Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister also decided that agricultural produce must be procured from villages considering the looming and persistent fear of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on farmer’s health.

“During the last Yasangi we set up procurement centres in villages and collected the grain due to the fear of Corona. As the fear of Corona is persisting we have to procure the grain from farmers’ door steps during the present Vaanakalam season also ,” he said.

In all 6,000 centres will be established for this purpose and the grain must be procured without any problem to the farmers, he said.He directed the officials to make all necessary arrangements for procurement and for the payment to the farmers at the earliest.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .