KCR’s public meet: Cultural troupes enthrall crowd

By | Published: 8:28 pm

Hyderabad: The historic Lal Bahadur Stadium reverberated with more than ‘Jai Telangana Jai KCR’ slogans on Saturday. Much before the public meeting addressed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao began, a cultural troupe enthralled party supporters who had gathered in large numbers at the stadium.

Foot-tapping folk songs sung by the troupe highlighted the development activities and welfare schemes of the TRS government, keeping everyone engaged till the Chief Minister began his speech.

Laced with a few punches against the opposition parties for their false promises, the singers in the troupe kept the crowd in rapt attention since afternoon. Such was the enthusiasm that many women were seen swaying and dancing to the folk songs. There were some who played Bathukamma as well. Several youngsters too got into groups and enthusiastically danced to the songs.

A separate stage was put up for the cultural troupe while another stage was arranged for all the 150 candidates contesting the GHMC elections. The main stage was earmarked for the Ministers and senior party leaders from where the Chief Minister addressed the crowd.

