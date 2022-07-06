‘Keep spreading the joy’, Katrina tells Ranveer on his birthday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:48 PM, Wed - 6 July 22

Bollywood’s livewire Ranveer Singh turned 37 on Wednesday and his fans and colleagues in the film industry showered him with wishes on social media. The ‘Gully Boy’ actor is in the US with his wife Deepika Padukone to celebrate his birthday. He dropped a selfie on Instagram and said he was at his “peak” on his special day.

Coming to the wishes the actor received, Sara Ali Khan called him her “ultimate” favourite and posted pictures of them together. His ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ co-star Anushka Sharma wrote, “Happy birthday Ranveer. Wish you love and light always.” Whereas, Ananya Pandey added, “Happy birthday Ran Ran. The bestest and my full favourite… You spread so much joy and magic where ever you go. There’s truly no one like you (sic).”

Vicky Kaushal called Ranveer a “chameleon of an actor” and “rockstar of a human being”. Katrina Kaif penned the sweetest wish for Ranveer as she wrote, “Happy birthday dear one. Keep spreading all the joy that you do – it makes the world better.” To this, Ranveer replied, “Thank you Kat. What a sweet thing to say.”

Kriti Sanon, Keerthy Suresh, Rakul Preet Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sonam Kapoor were some of the other actors who wished the ‘Padmaavat’ star.

On the work front, Ranveer is looking forward to films such as ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Alia Bhatt and ‘Cirkus’ with Pooja Hegde.