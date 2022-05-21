Keerthy Suresh’s cute looks in crimson lehenga steal hearts

By Mitu David Published: Published Date - 03:44 PM, Sat - 21 May 22

Hyderabad: Keerthy Suresh, a National Award-winning performer, never fails to make her admirers happy. She recently shared a picture of herself donning an ethnic outfit that drew everyone’s attention. Her lovely features were highlighted by a scarlet lehenga with white embroidery. Her attire and look were accentuated with a red hairband and silver bangles.

On the work front, Keerthy will next be seen alongside Tovino Thomas in ‘Vaashi’, a forthcoming courtroom drama. The first song from the film will be released on May 21. The film, helmed by Vishnu G Raghav, is expected to be released in theatres on June 17.

Apart from this, Keerthy will be playing the lead role in ‘Dasara’, which will star Nani, along with Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab. Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew apparently has a vital role in the film.

The gorgeous South star was last seen in the recently-released Tamil movie, ‘Saani Kaayidham’, in which she played a deglam role as Ponni.