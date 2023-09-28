Kejriwal bungalow controversy: CBI investigation expected to uncover truth behind CM’s ‘Rajmahal’

There was no immediate reaction to BJP's statement from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) or the Delhi government.

By PTI Published Date - 04:54 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

New Delhi: Tearing into the AAP over allegations linked with the construction of a new residence for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP Thursday said it hoped that the CBI probe would bring forth the truth behind his “rajmahal”.

The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry to look into alleged “irregularities and misconduct” by unidentified public servants of the Delhi government in connection with the construction of a new official residence for Kejriwal, officials said on Wednesday.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari at a press conference here said the CBI probe would also disclose the facts related to tendering process of Kejriwal’s residence.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi on Wednesday said it welcomes the probe and claimed that “as with all earlier enquiries in all other matters so far, nothing will come out in this”.

“It is a desperate attempt of the BJP to malign AAP,” the Kejriwal-led party alleged a day earlier.