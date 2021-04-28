Kerala govt to procure 1 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses for those over 18 years

A decision in this regard was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired online by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

By | Published: 2:02 pm 2:03 pm

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to procure one crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine for the third phase of vaccination drive from May 1, for those above18 years of age.

It has been decided to procure 70 lakh doses of Covidshield and 30 lakh doses of Covaxin for the vaccination drive from May one, government sources said.

