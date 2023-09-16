| Kerala Nipah Outbreak All Educational Institutions In Kozhikode To Conduct Online Classes From Sept 18 Till Further Order

A total of six persons have so far tested positive for Nipah virus in the state and two of them have succumbed to the disease.

By PTI Published Date - 07:50 PM, Sat - 16 September 23

Kozhikode: The district administration on Saturday informed that all educational institutions in Kozhikode district will switch to online classes from September 18 till further orders.

Kozhikode District Collector A Geetha has issued an order in this regard which stated that the new arrangement has been introduced to ensure that students do not miss out on their studies due to continuous leave.

Earlier it was said institutes will remain shut till September 24, the order stated.

As per the order, classes in all educational institutions including tuition centers and coaching centers should be conducted online.

“Students should not reach educational institutions under any circumstances. Students are also not required to attend institutions including Anganwadis and Madrassas. Public examinations will remain unchanged,” it added.

The Collector also informed that steps will be taken as soon as the government’s instructions are available regarding the postponement of examinations scheduled in the district.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court has directed the state government to issue an advisory, if found necessary, to the Sabarimala pilgrims as it opens for monthly pooja on Sunday amid the Nipah outbreak.

However, Kerala Health Minister Veena George earlier today said that no new cases of the Nipah virus infection were reported in Kerala till Saturday afternoon after samples of 11 more people tested negative for the infectious virus.

“Those who tested positive are undergoing treatment at two private hospitals and medical college hospitals in Kerala. Medical boards have been set up in all those hospitals”, said George while speaking to ANI.

Further, she said, “All who are in treatment are under stable condition as per the report of medical boards. The child of the diseased who is Nipah positive is slightly improving its health condition but is still on the ventilator. Today we are focusing on contact tracing of the person who tested positive last day.” The Health Minister added that the state administration has constituted 19 teams and a core team to evaluate the situation every day.

“We have assigned more ambulances to carry samples from contacts and suspects. Also, we are tracing contacts of Nipah patients in other districts. We have ensured Treatment protocol, isolation protocol and discharge protocol in hospitals,” Minister Veena George said.

The health minister said that a total of 21 people are quarantined at the Government Medical College in Kozhikode.

Earlier, 9 affected gram panchayats in the Kozhikode area were declared as quarantine zones.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Nipah virus is caused by fruit bats and is potentially fatal to humans as well as animals. Along with respiratory illness, it is also known to cause fever, muscular pain, headache, fever, dizziness, and nausea.

