Kerala Police reveals arrested Bihar native in child rape-cum-murder case was previously accused under POCSO

Kochi: The accused in the sensational rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Kerala last week was arrested in a POCSO case in New Delhi five years ago, state police said on Tuesday. Ashfaq Alam was detained in connection with the crime and spent one month in jail before being released on bail., Aluva Rural Superintendent of Police Vivek Kumar told reporters here.

“He was arrested by Ghazipur police (Uttar Pradesh) in 2018 for attempting to sexually molest a 10-year-old girl there,” the SP said. The state police came across his criminal history while conducting his background check, he said.

Police sources said they were trying to find out whether Alam, a Bihar native, had been involved in any other crimes before reaching Kerala as a migrant worker.

Meanwhile, the test identification parade of the accused was held at the sub-jail in nearby Aluva. Alam, who was arrested soon after the crime on Friday, was brought to the sub-jail on Sunday.

At least three witnesses reportedly attended the identification parade. The police, however, didn’t divulge more details. Thajudeen, a local labourer who had seen Alam going inside the market along with the girl before the committing the crime, told reporters outside that he would give his statement against the accused anywhere to ensure maximum punishment.

He also confirmed that he identified the accused during the parade. “He should get maximum punishment… I saw him that day… I will say this anywhere,” he said.

Meanwhile, police said they would proceed to get the custody of the accused. “We have already filed the custody application of the accused. After the test identification parade procedure, we will step into that. The rest of the things will be decided by the court,” a senior police officer said.On July 28, the five-year-old girl was abducted, raped and killed allegedly by Alam who lived in the same building as the victim.

The child’s family too hails from the same state. Her body was found dumped in a sack in a marshy area behind a local market in the nearby Aluva area here the following day.

The accused was arrested on Friday itself, but could not be interrogated as he was in an inebriated state, police had said.