‘Kerala tourist places will be real feast providing a unique experience to visitors’

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:01 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

Hyderabad: With its picturesque destinations, accommodation facilities and connectivity, Kerala has been welcoming many tourists to the State. Apart from those travelling for vacations, recent trends show that a considerable number of destination weddings were happening across Kerala.

Speaking to press persons here on Tuesday, Kerala Tourism Principal Secretary, KS Srinivas said, “Kerala houseboats, caravan stays, jungle lodges, plantation visits, homestays, Ayurveda-based wellness solutions, countryside walks and adventure activities, including trekking to verdant hills, will be a real feast providing a unique experience to visitors.”

“People from Hyderabad can also visit many tourist destinations like Kochi, Munnar, Alleppey, and other hill station regions,” said Sajesh, Assistant Tourist Information Officer, Department of Tourism, Government of Kerala.

Kerala offers a range of options – budget-friendly hotels, luxury resorts as well as homestays – for visitors. Kerala cuisine is well-known for its flavourful spices and meals prepared with fresh ingredients and the food is inexpensive. “Overall visitors can expect to spend around Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 per person for four nights and five days to plan a trip to Kerala,” he added.