Kerala’s Shameel to manage Hyderabad FC’s U-18

Hyderabad: With an eye on developing young footballers, Indian Super League side team Hyderabad FC has appointed AFC ‘A’ License holder Shameel Chembakath as the Head Coach of the Reserves and the Under-18s.

“I’m very excited to join the team and am looking forward to working with HFC. I always wanted to join a club, which is ambitious and has a clear plan to execute them,” Shameel said, who joins on a long-term three-year deal.

The Kerala-born Shameel represented the likes of Vasco SC and Mohammedan SC in his playing days and started his coaching career with Subullusalam Higher Secondary School in Moorkanad.

Since then, he has been the Head Coach of Kerala Blasters Grassroots Centre, Malappuram, Head Coach of Muthoot Football Academy, Cochin and Head Coach of Kerala Blasters U15 and Reserve Team Coach before joining Hyderabad FC this season.

Shameel said he his role would be to support the young talents on and off the pitch and try to help as many of them make the move up from our youth development system into the first team.

“I have worked with Thangboi and our co-owner Varun Tripuraneni earlier and we are currently working on a systematic development action plan for the youth structure in accordance with the club philosophy,” he added.

