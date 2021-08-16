Keystone Basketball Academy triumph in YMCA tournament

St. Patricks basketball Academy scored a narrow but decisive win over Pushpan Sports Academy in a cliff hanger with the scoreline at 23-22

Hyderabad: Keystone Basketball Academy annexed the titles in both the boys under-16 and under-14 categories while in the girls section St. Patrick’s Basketball Academy scored a hard fought win in the Independence Cup Basketball Tournament conducted by the YMCAs of Greater Hyderabad at the GM Sampath Kumar Centre of Excellence basketball courts in Secunderabad.

St. Patricks basketball Academy scored a narrow but decisive win over Pushpan Sports Academy in a cliff hanger with the scoreline at 23-22 while the under 14 boys category saw a see saw battle between Keystone Basketball Academy nudging out Pushpan Sports Academy at 21-18 in extra time.

In the three-team super league for the boys under 16 category, Keystone basketball Academy with a better quotient were declared winner as all 3 teams won one and lost one.

Results: Girls : St Patricks Basketball Academy bt Pushpan Sports Academy 23-22;

Boys Under-14: Semifinal: Pushpan Sports Academy bt Necklace Pride 20-12; Keystone Basketball Academy bt YMCA Secunderabad 18-14;

Final: Keystone Basketball Academy 21 bt Pushpan Sports Academy 21-18;

Boys Under- 16 (3 team League): Sanathnagar Playground bt Keystone Basketball Academy 27-26; Keystone Basketball Academy bt Hyderabad Rovers 25-14; Hyderabad Rovers bt Sanathnagar Playground 28-25