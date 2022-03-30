Kgf Chapter 2 Metaverse To Be Launched Soon As Kgfverse

By IANS Published: Published Date - 03:42 PM, Wed - 30 March 22

Hyderabad: As Yash-starrer ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is inching towards its release, the makers have planned to publicise the movie in a distinctive manner. The producers took to social media to announce the ‘KGF’ metaverse, which is titled ‘KGFVerse’.

As per the makers, the makers will release the metaverse for ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, which will offer people the chance to create their own avatars. With multiple, distinctive avatars, the users will be able to explore the world of ‘KGF’.

The users can make use of this chance from April 7.

“Metaverse will soon be Rocky’s world. Get ready for a grand entry on April 7th. Offer Closes Soon”, the makers wrote.

These unique ways of promotions are expected to amplify the existing buzz around Prashanth Neel’s directorial.

‘KGF- Chapter 2’, is the sequel to ‘KGF’, one of the biggest hits in the history of Kannada cinema. Originally made in Kannada, the movie ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is to be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

Bollywood veteran actor Sanjay Dutt is to be seen in a terrific role in the movie, while Raveena Tandon has a significant role as well.

