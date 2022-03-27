‘KGF: Chapter 2’ trailer promises mind-blowing action, peppy soundtrack

Bengaluru: The much-awaited trailer launch of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ on Sunday turned out to be a star-studded event with Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon participating in the gala.

Fans of the film’s lead actor Yash at once took to social media to approve of the amazing cinematography, explosive action and unpredictable direction in which the sequel is headed.

Performances by ‘Rocking Star’ Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon have also raised audience expectations from the Kannada period action drama, which is being dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, and released nationally on April 14.

With a combination of a fast-paced narrative, mind-blowing action sequences, peppy soundtrack and superlative performances, ‘Chapter 1’ set new milestones following its 2018 release, earning Rs 250 crore — a record for a Kannada film. With the addition of Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon to the cast, ‘Chapter 2’ is expected to surpass the records set by ‘Chapter 1’.

‘KGF: Chapter 2’ has been written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the banner of Hombale Films. An emerging pan-India production house, Hombale Films has a busy calendar for the next two years. Its upcoming releases include ‘Salaar’, starring Telugu star Prabhas.

The film is being presented in North Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits such as ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ and ‘Gully Boy’.

