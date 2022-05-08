Khalistan flags hung at entrance of HP Assembly gate

By PTI Published: Published Date - 05:30 PM, Sun - 8 May 22

Dharamshala: Khalistan flags were found tied on the main gate and slogans scrawled on the walls of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly complex, police said on Sunday.

The flags were put up on the outer side of the main gate number one of the assembly complex. They were removed by the administration.

The winter session of the HP assembly usually held in Dharamshala.

“It might have happened in the late night or early morning today. We have removed the Khalistani flags from Vidhan Sabha gate. We are investing and going to register a case,” SP Kangra Khushal Sharma said.

Condemning the incident, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the culprits will be caught soon.

“I condemn the cowardly incident of raising Khalistan flags at the gate of Dharamshala Assembly Complex in the dark of night. Only the winter session of the assembly is held there, and hence require tighter security arrangements during that time only,” he tweeted.

Taking advantage of this, the cowardly incident was carried out, but the government will not tolerate it. Wherever the culprits are, they will be caught soon. Strict action will be taken against the perpetrators of this incident, Thakur added.

SDM, Dharamshala, Shilpi Beakta said, “It is an alert call for us.” “We received an information this morning at around 7.30am. We have removed the flags and walls have been painted again. We are inquiring about the matter and are going to register a case under relevant sections of Himachal Pradesh Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement Act), 1985.” The rest of the details can be shared after investigation, she added.

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh also condemned the incident and sought strict action against those involved in it. He claimed that “fringe elements” were trying to disturb peace and brotherhood in the country by such acts.

“Strongly condemn the act of putting up Khalistan flags at the gate of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha. These are acts of fringe elements who are trying to disturb the peace and brotherhood of our country, which will not be tolerated.

“Urge the Himachal Pradesh CMO to take strict action against the perpetrators,” Singh said in a tweet.

The AAP slammed the BJP, asking how will its government save the people of the country when it failed in ensuring national security.

Taking to twitter, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the putting up of the Khalistan flags outside the gate of Himachal assembly building in Dharamshala was a “complete” failure of the BJP government in dealing with the matter pertaining to national security and keeping the respect of the people of the hill state.

“The government which cannot save the Legislative Assembly, how will it save the people. This is a matter of Himachal’s respect, security of the country. The BJP government has completely failed,” Sisodia said in his tweet.

Local MLA Vishal Nehria termed the incident disgusting and an act of cowardice carried out in the darkness of night.

“We, the Himachalis, and the Indians are not afraid of any threats from the supporters of so-called Khalistan,” the MLA said. The National Secretary of Congress Sudhir Sharma also termed the incident as unfortunate.

”It is unfortunate that the flag of Khalistan at the entrance of the Dharamshala assembly and slogans are written on the walls, while the non-working of CCTV and the absence of security personnel raises question marks on the administration and security agencies. We the people of Himachal will give our lives for the integrity of the country,” he tweeted.