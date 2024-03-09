Hilarious! England’s Shoaib Bashir asks for review after getting clean bowled

Bashir, who was batting on 13 off 28 balls, faced the penultimate ball of the 46th over when Jadeja rattled his off-stump.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 March 2024, 08:10 PM

Screengrab of a video showing Shoaib Bashir asking for a review. (Source: www.bcci.tv)

Coming in to bat in the second innings with a 259-run deficit, the England team was in tatters at Dharamshala, in the fifth and the final Test match of the series against India. Though star batter Joe Root held up one end, wickets kept tumbling at the other end as the Indian bowlers ran through the English batting line up to wrap the five-match Test series with an innings victory on Saturday.

Tail-ender Shoaib Bashir kept the Indian bowlers at bay as he stood guard alongside Joe Root for an hour-long 9th wicket partnership. Just as things started getting slightly frustrating for the Indians on-filed, Ravindra Jadeja was handed over the ball to bowl the 46th over of England’s second innings.

Bashir, who was batting on 13 off 28 balls, faced the penultimate ball of the over when Jadeja rattled his off-stump. Completely unaware of his stumps being broken by Jadeja’s delivery, Bashir straight up sought a review assuming that the Indians were celebrating a caught-behind dismissal.

However, his partner at the other end had a wide smirk on his face before pointing out to Bashir that he was not given out caught behind but the ball had in fact clipped the bails off. The young player was then left embarrassed, even as players around him, including compatriot Joe Root broke out into laughter.

England captain Ben Stokes and Paul Collingwood who witnessed the funny moment from the balcony also broke into laughter when the ninth wicket fell in the form of Bashir.

Joe Root (84) was soon dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav, handing India the victory.

India lost the first Test of the series in Hyderabad, before winning the subsequent Tests in Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala.

Watch it here:

https://www.bcci.tv/bccilink/videos/gZpdqFgI