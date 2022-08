Khalsa record big win in HCA A1 division League

Hyderabad: Dhyeay Rajpul Paun (90) and Sarthak Bharadwaj (73) hit half-centuries as Khalsa defeated Mohmood by seven wickets in the HCA A1 division 3 day one-day league-cum-knockout tournament, on Monday.

Brief Scores:

Sri Chakra 76 in 29.5 overs (Lokesh Gait 4/15, P Saketh Sairam 4/13) lost to Central Excise 79/1 in 8.1 overs (N Surya Teja 62no);

Secunderabad Nawabs 108 in 22 overs (Ashesh Singh 4/10) lost to MP Colts 110/5 in 19 overs (B Ram Prakash 3/22);

Zinda 243 in 46.2 overs (Syed Ghazi Abbas 79, Adhiraj 53; Kritharth 3/52, Dhatrak Sankeerth 3/57) lost to Continental 244/5 in 41.2 overs (S M Tanuj 94, M Sai Prateek 69);

Mahmood 213 in 49.1 overs (T Aaron Paul 60, Amith Kumar Singh 3/47, Mohd Asif Mansoori 3/48) lost to Khalsa 214/3 in 34.2 overs (Dhyeay Rajul Paun 90, Sarthak Bharadwaj 73).

