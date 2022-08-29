Hyderabad: Boxing academy at Akshara Schools soon

Hyderabad: The reigning world boxing champion and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nikhat Zareen interacted with the students at the ‘Meet The Champion’ programme held at the Akshara International School, LB Nagar, Hyderabad, on Sunday.

“Fit India programme is a good initiative taken by the central government. It will not only benefit sports persons but also the general public to maintain their good health. Nutritional deficiencies can be overcome by providing a balanced diet for children,” Nikhat said.

She also suggested everyone has to make a schedule for exercise in their day to day life. Later, A Jagan Mohan Rao announced that, under the supervision of Nikaht Zareen, boxing academies will be set up in Akshara Educational Institutions soon. He also hoped Nikhat will bring more laurels to the State and country.

A Madan Mohan Rao, CEO of Akshara Educational Institutions, Principal Ramani Varanasi, K Baskhar Rao, coach of Sports Association of India and others were present at the event.