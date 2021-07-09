Khammam: Accidental blast causes panic among villagers

By | Published: 12:14 am

Khammam: An alleged technical snag has led to a massive blast while the police were disposing of seized gelatin sticks at Mangalagudem village in Khammam Rural mandal in the district on Thursday and caused panic among the villagers.

According to sources, following the court orders, the district police engaged a team of experts from Hyderabad to safely bury the explosive material in a desolate place at the village. But due to reasons unknown gelatin sticks exploded.

The impact and sound of the explosion was felt and heard in the surrounding villages like Gudurupadu, Tanagampadu, Pittalavarigudem and Tirthala, the locals told the media persons, adding that they were able to see a large cloud of smoke.

The local CI, Satyanarayana Reddy informed that no one was injured in the incident but an earth mover engaged in digging the earth was damaged. The quantity of gelatin sticks that caused the blast was not known.

