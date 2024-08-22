Khammam: BRS cadres stage protests against restrictions on crop loan waiver

Former MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao along with the party workers staged a protest at Martyrs Stupa at bus stand centre in Kothagudem.

BRS cadres staged a protest in Kothagudem demanding crop loan waiver to all farmers.

Khammam: The leaders and cadres of BRS have taken to the streets across erstwhile Khammam demanding unconditional loan waiver to all eligible farmers

Former MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao along with the party workers staged a protest at Martyrs Stupa at bus stand centre in Kothagudem. Speaking on the occasion he demanded the State government to waive off Rs 2 lakh crop loan without any restrictions

Prior to Assembly elections Congress party promised to ensure transparent governance and work for the development of people from all walks of life. The people trusted Congress and gave it power, but after coming to power the party leadership forgot its promises, he said.

In Khammam former minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with the party workers staged a protest at Manchukonda in Raghunathapalem mandal. Crop loan waiver should be extended to all farmers, otherwise the people would teach a fitting lesson to the Congress party, he warned.

The loan waiver was being implemented unscientifically without the knowledge of the number of farmers who were eligible for loan waiver. The government was delaying loan waiver on the pretext of technical problems, he complained.