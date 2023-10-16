Khammam Collector, CP inspects buildings for EVM strong room and reception centre

Published Date - 08:45 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Khammam: In view of the Assembly elections, the proposed buildings for setting up a strong room for EVMs security and reception centre were inspected by district Collector VP Gautham and Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier.

They inspected rooms for reception centre, meals and area for vehicle parking at Wyra Agricultural Market Committee godowns in Wyra Assembly constituency and Jyoti Nilayam High School in Sathupalli Assembly constituency in the district on Monday.

They instructed the officials to make arrangements such as setting up of barricades, to inform the educational institutions management in advance to ensure that holidays would be given on the election days. Halls suitable for EVMs strong room with a provision for additional EVMs and for EVMs commissioning.

Later in the day, the Collector told the election officials to have complete understanding of election rules and regulations. He addressed the officials at a training programme on checking nominations eligibility, disqualification, scrutiny, withdrawals and allotment of symbols.

The Collector and CP conducted a surprise inspection at Tiruvuru cross road check post, inter- State check post on Telangana-AP border at Peramavancha village of Kallur mandal and at VM Banjara of Muthagudem village.

Collector inspects belt shop.

Gautham conducted a surprise inspection at the inter-district check post set up at Subledu cross road on Sunday night. He told the officials to control the transportation of cash and liquor. Steps should be taken for videography at every check post with 24 hours surveillance.

The Collector inspected and ordered to seize a belt shop run by one Banoth Mangilal nearby the check post. He directed the officials to clamp down on the belt shops and stop the sale of illegal liquor. Action should be taken against liquor shops that supply liquor to belt shops, he said.

