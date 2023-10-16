Telangana Govt increases license period of electrical contractors

The decision was taken after Telangana Electrical Contractors Association brought it to the notice of the Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and a committee was appointed to look into the matter

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:38 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Hyderabad: The State government has issued orders increasing the license period of electrical contractors from three years to five years.The government has also issued orders reducing the license fee.

The decision was taken after Telangana Electrical Contractors Association brought it to the notice of the Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and a committee was appointed to look into the matter. As per the order 11 KV license renewal fee has been reduced from Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 1,000.

Similarly, 33 KV fees has been reduced from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 1,700, up to 132 KV license fee from Rs. 6,000 to Rs. 2,000 and 132 KV license fee has been reduced from Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 2,700.