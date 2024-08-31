Khammam: CPI to protest on Sept 2 over skyrocketing essential commodity prices

CPI district secretary Potu Prasad speaking at a meeting of the party workers here on Saturday alleged that the Modi government was working for the wealthy and corporate powers while ignoring the poor.

Khammam: CPI Khammam district committee has planned to stage a protest here on September 2 against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s failure to control skyrocketing prices of essential commodities.

The poor and middle class people were in a miserable situation due to the hike in essential commodities prices by three times during the past one decade and the income of the low income groups has reached the lowest level, he noted.

The economic gaps were increasing with the poor getting poorer and the rich getting richer and it would have a serious impact on the future of the country. The previous governments used to implement the Essential Commodities Act but the Modi government totally ignored it, Prasad said.

He appealed to the public to join the protest on September 2 at the collectorate in large numbers and make it a success.