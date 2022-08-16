Khammam: CPM leader’s brother A1 accused in TRS leader’s murder

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:24 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Former minister T Nageshwara Rao consoles a woman during the funeral procession of slain TRS leader T Krishnaiah at Teldarupalli village in Khammam district on Tuesday.

Khammam: The funeral rites of a TRS leader, Tammineni Krishnaiah (55), who was murdered on Monday was performed on Tuesday at Teldarupalli village of Khammam Rural mandal in the district.

Former minister Tummala Nageshwara Rao joined thousands of followers of the slain leader and villagers in the funeral procession. Section 144 was imposed and heavy police deployment was made in the village in view of heightened tension in the village following the murder.

Emotional scenes were seen at the village as the funeral procession was progressing. Many villagers shared their grief over the loss of Krishnaiah with Nageswara Rao to whom the slain leader was a close associate.

It might be recalled that the assailants waylaid Krishnaiah at Maddulapalli double bedroom houses near Teldarupalli village, attacked him with sickles, axes and knives killing him on the spot. Krishnaiah, a cousin of CPM State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram joined TRS from CPM sometime back.

Based on a complaint by Krishnaiah’s son T Naveen an FIR was registered by Khammam Rural police under IPC Sections 148, 341, 120B and 302 read with Section 149 against eight persons. Veerabhadram’s brother Tammineni Koteswara Rao was the A1 accused in the case for allegedly abetting and conspiring the murder.

The other accused, Ramzan Shaik, Jakkampudi Krishna, Gajji Krishnaswamy, Nukala Lingaiah, Banda Nageshwar Rao, Bodapatla Sreenu and Yallampally Nagaiah were said to have executed the murder.