Khammam IT Hub will ensure employment for youth: District Collector

Published: 6:12 pm

Khammam: The IT Hub in Khammam will ensure huge employment opportunities for the unemployed youth in the district, District Collector RV Karnan said on Saturday.

The Collector asked the information technology (IT) companies to strive to offer employment to as many graduates as possible. He inaugurated a ‘Mega Job Mela’ at Swarna Bharathi Institute of Science and Technology ( SBIT) here on Saturday.

Addressing the graduates and the representatives of the IT firms. Karnan said the district administration will extend all possible support to the companies that have come forward to offer jobs to the local youth.

The IT Hub has been set up in Khammam after the cities like Hyderabad and Karimnagar with modern facilities with the initiative of IT Minister KT Rama Rao and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Saturday’s job mela was the first one to be organised under the aegis of Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK). A second phase job mela will be conducted in the next year and companies have to register now, Karnan informed.

During an interaction with the job aspirants, the Collector told them to make efforts to excel in the jobs they will be given and strive to reach a better position in their career. As many as 14 IT companies established their branches in Khammam IT Hub and more will follow, he added.

SBIT Chairman, Gundala Krishna (RJC Krishna) in his address thanked the ministers Rama Rao and Ajay Kumar for their initiative of setting up the IT Hub in Khammam. The IT Hub will stop migration of graduates to cities like Hyderabad in search of jobs, he felt.

Nimble Accounting, Prowess Software Services Private Limited and Vinsys Information Technology Inc, are among the companies conducted job interviews. Trainee Collector Varun Reddy, District Employment Officer Sriram and TASK representatives attended the event.

