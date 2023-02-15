Khammam: Kanti Velugu camp held at RTC bus-stand

Eye screening was completed in 63 gram panchayats and 21 municipal wards in the district as on Thursday while in 43 gram panchayats and 13 wards the camps were in progress.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:16 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar inaugurated a Kanti Velugu camp at the TSRTC bus-stand here on Wednesday and distributed eye-glasses to those whose eye screening was over. He appealed to commuters and RTC employees to make use of the camp.

So far 1.15 lakh persons were examined, of which 55,689 were men and 59,765 were women, the Minister said, adding that 29,282 people were given reading glasses soon after screening and orders were placed for prescription glasses for 17,917 persons.

Earlier in the day, the minister distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques worth Rs.2.02 crore to 104 beneficiaries by visiting their residences as part of ‘Vaada Vaada Puvvada’ programme.

202 Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak cheques sanctioned under Khammam Municipal Corporation were distributed to the families along with sarees and fruits on Tuesday and Wednesday.