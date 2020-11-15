Khammam Master Plan will be futuristic: SUDA chief

The Plan to be drafted by January 2nd week and put in public domain for feedback

By | Published: 11:56 pm 12:25 am

Khammam: The Stambhadri Urban Development Authority (SUDA) is in the process of drafting a Master Plan to address the developmental needs of Khammam Municipal Corporation and its surrounding areas.

The State government, it may be recalled, has planned to develop GIS-based Master Plans for the 56 newly-constituted municipalities as well as the existing urban local bodies in the State with 44 layers of information.

Bengaluru-based Centre for Symbiosis of Technology, Environment and Management (STEM) has been selected to prepare the geo-spatial database of Khammam to develop the Master Plan based on Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping.

The survey to gather data related to land use, nature of buildings, number of floors, roads, traffic and transportation, streetlights, sewerage and sanitation, water connection, water resources and infrastructure facilities and others is underway.

The objective of the Master Plan is to create a futuristic spatial and land use planning framework to promote, guide and rationalise Khammam city’s development for the next two decades and further, noted SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar.

It will cover 46 villages in eight mandals in Khammam, Wyra, Palair and Madhira Assembly constituencies and Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) that fall under the SUDA limits spread over 557.54 sq km of area.

The validity of the Master Plan prepared for Khammam when it was a municipality comes to end in December. Now the city’s limits as a Municipal Corporation expanded so are the development challenges and we are making efforts to address them with the new Master Plan.

“The Master Plan will be development-friendly and will be futuristic as suggested by MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao. It is going to be a game-changer for Khammam city’s comprehensive development in a scientific manner”, Vijay Kumar told Telangana Today.

By January 2nd week

It is aimed to put together the new draft Master Plan by January second week for notification to receive objections and suggestions from the public before giving a final notification. Several meetings with officials of government departments have been held.

A meeting with elected representatives will be held in the third week of this month to solicit their suggestions for the plan. The traffic survey is completed. Household survey is under way and it will be completed in a week’s time.

Every aspect related to the city’s future growth in terms of infrastructure facilities and population needs is being incorporated in the draft. It is expected that the Master Plan’s final notification will take place in March 2021, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .