Khammam: Mechanics association extends assistance to its member

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:33 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

Khammam: Two Wheeler Mechanics Association has extended financial assistance to one of its members who met with an accident.

The mechanic, Somarapu Ramu broke his hip and was in the hospital for ten days. The doctors advised him to rest for 40 days. The association president V Kondal Rao along with members visited him and handed over a cash cheque of Rs 10, 000 to him.

The association always supports the mechanics and their families in case of unexpected accidents. All the two wheeler mechanics should obtain membership of the association. The State government should recognize mechanics as unorganised workers and provide insurance facilities, Kondal Rao said.

The association members Appa Rao, Srinu, Murali, Ramesh, Anwar, Brahmam, Lalayya and others were present.