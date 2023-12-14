KCR likely to be discharged on Friday

He is likely to stay at his Nandinagar residence in Banjara Hills for the rest of his treatment of about six to eight weeks.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

Hyderabad: BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao, who underwent a total hip replacement surgery at Yashoda Hospitals in Somajiguda recently, is expected to be discharged on Friday. He is likely to stay at his Nandinagar residence in Banjara Hills for the rest of his treatment of about six to eight weeks.

Chandrashekhar Rao slipped and fell in the bathroom at his farmhouse in Erravelli in the wee hours of Friday. He was rushed to Yashoda Hospital at Somajiguda where the doctors found a fracture in the left hip bone and performed a total hip replacement surgery. He was advised rest for the next six to eight weeks.

Doctors at Yashoda Hospitals informed that the former Chief Minister was responding to the treatment and recuperating from the surgery rapidly. After evaluating his condition, they have decided to discharge him. However, a team of doctors will keep monitoring his health condition and he will also undergo further treatment for a speedy recovery.