Khammam: Priyadarshini students get jobs in Capgemini

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:49 PM, Sat - 26 March 22

Khammam: As many as 13 students of Priyadarshini Institute of Science and Technology for Women in Khammam have secured jobs in Capgemini through campus placements. In a statement here on Saturday Priyadarshini Educational Institutions chairman Katepally Naveen Babu informed that the college students who secured placements have been offered an annual pay package ranging from Rs 9 to Rs 6 lakh.

From time to time the institute has been planning and setting goals in training the students effectively and such efforts were yielding good results. As part of that the institute’s students now got jobs in a prestigious software company like Capgemini, he noted. The college director (Admn) Atuluri Venkata Ramana said that every move made by the students, who had been constantly struggling to stand on their own and take care of their parents since the first year, were now rewarded. He wished the students to reach peaks in their career.

The college Principal Dr Gopal said, it was a privilege that students of the college got jobs in two or three companies and the institute would move forward with plans to ensure that this trend continues. The students who got jobs were felicitated by the chairman. Heads of various departments Ramesh, Narasimha Rao, Swami, Satish, TPOs, Manmohan Tiwari, Ram Mohan, Sivarama Krishna and others were present.

