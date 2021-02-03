Khammam: Puvvada urges graduates to support TRS in MLC polls

He along with Rajeshwar Reddy, MLA L Ramulu Naik, former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy addressed party workers at Enkoor and Wyra in the Wyra Assembly segment in the district on Wednesday

By | Published: 10:37 pm

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar called upon the graduates in the district to extend their support to Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, the TRS candidate for Khammam-Nalgonda-Warangal graduates MLC constituency election.

He along with Rajeshwar Reddy, MLA L Ramulu Naik, former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy addressed party workers at Enkoor and Wyra in the Wyra Assembly segment in the district on Wednesday.

The Minister told the TRS cadres to rebut the false allegations being made against the TRS government by the opposition parties. He said the State government has been implementing several employee-friendly measures.

Huge amounts of funds were being spent in Khammam district on infrastructure development. But the opposition parties were blinded to see the development the State was witnessing, he complained.

A national party that got an electoral victory by a fluke recently was making a lot of noise and all kinds of undesired comments against the TRS and its leaders. The winning streak of TRS must be revived from Khammam, Ajay Kumar stated.

The TRS workers have to give a fitting reply to that party by ensuring a grand victory to the party nominee and sitting MLC Rajeshwar Reddy, who he said, made great efforts to address the issues related to the field of education.

The sitting MLC and State Rythu Bandhu Samithi convener Rajeshwar Reddy said the government was soon going to issue notifications to fill up about 50 to 60,000 vacancies in various government departments.

He said the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was fulfilling the aspirations of the statehood movement. As many as 1.31 lakh vacancies in government departments were filled up while around 2.11 lakh job opportunities were created in the IT industry.

Around 14.5 lakh jobs have been provided in private firms that utilised the government incentives and infrastructure support. Similarly, the government has been giving priority to all-round development of towns and villages in the state, he noted.

At a programme in Khammam city during evening hours around 200 families have joined the TRS party. Minister Ajay Kumar welcomed them into the party and asked them to strive to strengthen the party.

Earlier in the day, Ajay Kumar and Rajeshwar Reddy had interacted with morning walkers at Lakaram tank bund Walker’s Paradise and requested them to support the TRS in MLC polls.

