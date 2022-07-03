Khammam: Street dogs attack deer at Sathupalli

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:57 PM, Sun - 3 July 22

Khammam: Street dogs attacked a spotted deer at Sathupalli town in the district on Sunday.

The deer strayed into residential area at Jalagam Nagar in the town from the local urban park. Then a pack of dogs in the colony chased the deer while biting it.

The locals rescued the deer and informed forest officials who took the animal to veterinary hospital for treatment.

Photo: Street dogs injured a deer at Sathupalli in Khammam district on Sunday.

