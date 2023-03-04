Khammam: Student falls from school building, injured

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

Khammam: A Class 10 student of the Sri Chaitanya Techno School in Khammam fell from the third floor of the school on Friday night under suspicious conditions.

The student, Sai Sharanya, who suffered grievous injuries, is being treated at a private hospital. Following the incident, activists of different student unions ransacked the school on Saturday accusing the management of troubling students in the name of studies. They were later taken into custody by police.

Speaking to the media, DEO E Somashekhara Sharma said an enquiry was launched into the incident. The student’s father reportedly told the official that his daughter fell off the school building after suffering from dizziness. The official, who ruled out the version of the student’s father, said the truth would come out only after the student, who was now unconscious, speaks.

He urged parents and management of schools not to harass children to score high marks in exams.