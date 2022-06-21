Khammam: Telangana ideologue Prof. Jayashankar remembered on his death anniversary

Khammam: Rich tributes were paid to Telangana ideologue Prof. K Jayashankar by TRS leaders and cadres across erstwhile Khammam district on Tuesday on the occasion of his death anniversary.

Prof. Jayashanker, a dreamer of Telangana self-government, worked tirelessly for the spread of ideology of Telangana movement. He would forever be remembered in the history of Telangana, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar in a statement.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was fulfilling the aspirations of Prof. Jayashankar and making Telangana compete with other States in the country in terms of development and welfare of people, he noted.

Meetings were held at TRS district office and the minister’s camp office where MLA S Venkata Veeraiah, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, Mayor P Neeraja, TRS city president P Nagaraju and senior leader Gundala Krishna recalled the services of Prof. Jayashankar and paid floral tributes to him.