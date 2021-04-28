Khammam traders opt for partial lockdown; shops to be open from 5 am to 2 pm

By | Published: 7:33 pm

Khammam: Alarmed at the increase in the number of covid-19 cases, the traders in Khammam have decided to reduce the business hours from Wednesday onwards.

According to the Chamber of Commerce and Trade sources, it was planned to open the shops at 5 am and close them by 2 pm as part of the partial lockdown the traders decided to impose to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

The traders appealed to the people to extend their cooperation and finish shopping by 2 pm. The revised business hours would be in force until the situation improves, added the sources.

