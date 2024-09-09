Khammam: Transferred Mission Bhagiratha AEs want LPCs delivered

Many of them could not draw salaries due to LPCs and service registers of the respective AEs have not been dispatched to their new station of work.

Published Date - 9 September 2024

Khammam: Alleged non-issue of last pay certificates (LPCs) to Mission Bhagiratha-Intra assistant engineers by the drawing officers has been causing trouble to many AEs, who were transferred across the State recently.

It might be noted that after the State government relaxed the ban on transfers, around 200 AEs working in Mission Bhagiratha-Intra wing have been transferred this July. They reported at their new station of work but many of them could not draw salaries due to LPCs and service registers of the respective AEs have not been dispatched to their new station of work.

When contacted, Telangana Rural Water Supply Engineers Association state general secretary Karunakar said the drawing officers should not hold back the LPCs or service registers and should deliver them by taking an undertaking from the concerned AEs. The association asked the drawing officers to hand over the LPCs when some AEs in Mahabubnagar brought the issue to their notice, he said.

An affected AE lamented that they felt happy at the transfers but the transfers had become a bane for them. Many were suffering financially and unable to pay the school-college fees of their children as they could not draw salaries. The officials concerned should come clear whether they have got any instructions from Mission Bhagiratha engineer-in-chief for not issuing the LPCs of the AEs, he said.